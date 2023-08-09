Lyrics: Hosanna by Banzy Banero
Mel Blakk beats
Areal, Areal
Areal, Areal
Areal ah
Areal, Areal
Nero ro!
Oh I keep hearing voices within (within)
Within (within)
Asking me do I trust and believe (believe)
Believe (believe)
Better days are nearer
Que sera sera
We not giving up brother
No giving up brother
Hosy hosy hosy (hosy)
Hosy (hosy)
Hosanna getting nearer
Hosanna getting nearer
Hosy hosy hosy (hosy)
Hosy (hosy)
Hosanna getting nearer
Hosanna getting nearer
But other voices in my head telling me to surrender
If I should surrender, what I go chop oh my brother
Nkiti kiti catch we many days but we never say never
Negative thoughts in my head saying make I just take sakawa
Many things my eyes are seeing
But my mouth no dey do complaining
I’ve got wounds on my body I’m healing
Spiritually, battles I’m facing
We dey trap trap in the bando
We dey fight like taekwondo
Bruce Lee and the commando
Them go see we for last show, Oh my lord
Oh I keep hearing voices within (within)
Within (within)
Asking me do I trust and believe (believe)
Believe (believe)
Better days are nearer
Que sera sera
We not giving up brother
No giving up brother
Hosy hosy hosy (hosy)
Hosy (hosy)
Hosanna getting nearer
Hosanna getting nearer
Hosy hosy hosy (hosy)
Hosy (hosy)
Hosanna getting nearer
Hosanna getting nearer
No be everyday tables dey change
Sometimes get up and change your seat
Watch who you call your homies
Cause some homies turn to zombies
Vampires on the roof they walking
For your blood they want to be sucking
Are you praying or you joking
You praying or you joking
We dey sing melodies to kill our sorrows
Ask Beezy we stand ten toes
Arealers, we don’t fold
D two Deals speed on the road
Better days are getting nearer
Hear the birds singing hosanna
Talk to me oh destiny
Talk to me I’m listening yeah
Oh I keep hearing voices within (within)
Within (within)
Asking me do I trust and believe (believe)
Believe (believe)
Better days are nearer
Que sera sera
We not giving up brother
No giving up brother
Hosy hosy hosy (hosy)
Hosy (hosy)
Hosanna getting nearer
Hosanna getting nearer
Hosy hosy hosy (hosy)
Hosy (hosy)
Hosanna getting nearer
Hosanna getting nearer
But other voices in my head telling me to surrender
Hosanna getting nearer
Hosanna getting nearer
Nkiti kiti catch we many days but we never say never
Hosanna getting nearer
Hosanna getting nearer
