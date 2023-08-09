Lyrics: Hosanna by Banzy Banero

Mel Blakk beats

Areal, Areal

Areal, Areal

Areal ah

Areal, Areal

Nero ro!

Oh I keep hearing voices within (within)

Within (within)

Asking me do I trust and believe (believe)

Believe (believe)

Better days are nearer

Que sera sera

We not giving up brother

No giving up brother

Hosy hosy hosy (hosy)

Hosy (hosy)

Hosanna getting nearer

Hosanna getting nearer

Hosy hosy hosy (hosy)

Hosy (hosy)

Hosanna getting nearer

Hosanna getting nearer

But other voices in my head telling me to surrender

If I should surrender, what I go chop oh my brother

Nkiti kiti catch we many days but we never say never

Negative thoughts in my head saying make I just take sakawa

Many things my eyes are seeing

But my mouth no dey do complaining

I’ve got wounds on my body I’m healing

Spiritually, battles I’m facing

We dey trap trap in the bando

We dey fight like taekwondo

Bruce Lee and the commando

Them go see we for last show, Oh my lord

Oh I keep hearing voices within (within)

Within (within)

Asking me do I trust and believe (believe)

Believe (believe)

Better days are nearer

Que sera sera

We not giving up brother

No giving up brother

Hosy hosy hosy (hosy)

Hosy (hosy)

Hosanna getting nearer

Hosanna getting nearer

Hosy hosy hosy (hosy)

Hosy (hosy)

Hosanna getting nearer

Hosanna getting nearer

No be everyday tables dey change

Sometimes get up and change your seat

Watch who you call your homies

Cause some homies turn to zombies

Vampires on the roof they walking

For your blood they want to be sucking

Are you praying or you joking

You praying or you joking

We dey sing melodies to kill our sorrows

Ask Beezy we stand ten toes

Arealers, we don’t fold

D two Deals speed on the road

Better days are getting nearer

Hear the birds singing hosanna

Talk to me oh destiny

Talk to me I’m listening yeah

Oh I keep hearing voices within (within)

Within (within)

Asking me do I trust and believe (believe)

Believe (believe)

Better days are nearer

Que sera sera

We not giving up brother

No giving up brother

Hosy hosy hosy (hosy)

Hosy (hosy)

Hosanna getting nearer

Hosanna getting nearer

Hosy hosy hosy (hosy)

Hosy (hosy)

Hosanna getting nearer

Hosanna getting nearer

But other voices in my head telling me to surrender

Hosanna getting nearer

Hosanna getting nearer

Nkiti kiti catch we many days but we never say never

Hosanna getting nearer

Hosanna getting nearer