MUSIGA General Elections Postponed Due to Legal Injunction- Here’s Why!

The scheduled general elections of The Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) on August 8, 2023, have been postponed due to an interlocutory injunction issued by the Accra High Court.

The Plaintiffs, Doe Kwablah Seyram Nyamedi and Frederick Van Dyck, who are both members of the union, in a writ of summons dated August 7, 2023, stated that the elections cannot be held because accounts have not been rendered for the past years.

The writ further mentions the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), former MUSIGA President Bice ‘Obour’ Osei Kuffour as Defendants. The third defendant is a statutory institution responsible for elections, ie the Electoral Commission.

The elections, which was to be held under the supervision of the Electoral Commission of Ghana, will be on hold pending the final determination of the case by the court.

This would be the fifth time the elections have been postponed after the expiration of Obour’s tenure in 2019.

