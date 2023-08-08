Black Prophet captivates the audience with great show at Black Forest On Fire, Germany

Ghanaian reggae legend Black Prophet stole the show at Germany’s Black Forest On Fire Reggae Festival, Berghaupten last weekend.

Alongside Tarrus Riley, Dean Fraser, and the Black Soil Band, his performance was an electrifying blend of rhythms and culture that left the crowd amazed.

Representing Ghana in style, Black Prophet’s collaboration with reggae icons Riley and Fraser created an unforgettable musical experience that resonated with the audience.

Black Prophet will perform again on 12th August, 2023, at the Afrikanisches & Karibisches Kulturfest in Frankfurt.

His fusion of reggae and Ghanaian vibes guarantees a captivating show, showcasing his escalating global reggae influence and dynamic stage presence.

Album Release

Don’t forget to save the date, August 11th, 2023, for the release of Black Prophet’s long-awaited album, “From Osu.“

Black Angel, a single from the From Osu album has already been released to significant online streams and has also built up the momentum for the album release.

This musical journey marks his evolution, featuring soulful melodies and poignant lyrics, a testament to his prominent stance in the reggae realm.

