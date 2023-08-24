List: 5 exciting songs from Black Prophet’s ‘From Osu’ album you should listen to

We highlight the 5 (five) outstanding songs off Reggae artiste Black Prophet‘s new album ‘From Osu‘.

‘From Osu’ by Black Prophet is a 14-track album that fully encompasses the Reggae genre with a Ghanaian identity distinctly certifying it as a unique album.

The five exceptional tracks standing out as shining examples of Black Prophet’s ability to craft captivating melodies but also delves into poignant themes that resonate with listeners on a profound level.

1. Roots And Culture charges forth as a compelling anthem, urging the preservation of rich heritage and connection to roots.

2. Searching delves into the universal quest for purpose, weaving introspective melodies and thought-provoking lyrics.

Black Angel intimately explores longing and separation, enriched by Black Prophet’s soulful vocals.

Nightshift shifts gears to address the grind of daily life, creating an anthem of hard work and sacrifice for loved ones.

Sayo is a heartwarming tribute, resonating with Osu Natives and those valuing the sentiment of returning to one’s roots.

