Lasmid Mourns the Late Mohbad and Reveals Unreleased Collab

Ghanaian Afrobeats hitmaker, Lasmid has eulogized the memory of the Late Nigerian crooner, Mohbad by revealing they made an unreleased banger which might never be heard.

Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, known professionally as Mohbad, passed away suddenly on September 12 due to unexplained circumstances and was buried the next day.

He left behind a wife and a 5-month-old child.

Mohbad’s death came as a shock to many industry players, both in Nigeria and beyond. This included the “Friday Night” hitmaker, Lasmid, who took to his Twitter handle to express his grief.

See tweet below:

https://x.com/Lasmidofficial/status/1701949370956906843?s=20

“Rip my bro Mohbad,” he stated.

Lasmid also revealed in another post that they had made a song together and were waiting for the right time to release it, adding that it might not be possible anymore due to the sad occurrence.

https://www.tiktok.com/@ghanamusic/video/7278690947892792581?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc

“We created a banger and was waiting for the right time to drop. Today you’re no more Moh. This song might not come out again. My prayers up to the family. Rest well @iammohbad_ “ he posted.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767. #GhanaMusic