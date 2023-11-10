Jay Erl Makes Waves with Game-Changing 9-track ‘Bangers Only III’ Release – Listen Now

Phenomenal rapper, Jay Erl drops his highly anticipated ‘Bangers Only III’ album, now available on all major platforms through Mipromo Media distribution.

Known for his fearless approach to rap, Jay Erl is swiftly rising as a beacon among the younger generation of artists. The ‘Bangers Only III’ album, packed with 10 electrifying hip-hop tracks, is poised to redefine the boundaries of contemporary music.

The tracklist includes:

ON A RUN HAKUNA MATATA DON’T BE LATE FT HOMMIE BLAZE HOELY BAD GIRL IRENE FT ATM X IYTA BT PULL UP FT KAY KEN PARTY VIBE FT GREATNEXXT MUSIC SAD MAN SONG I TRIED FT TAFFY BONUS TRACK: SAD MAN SONG – REGGAE VERSION

‘Bangers Only III’ demonstrates Jay Erl’s versatility and unique style, encapsulating the essence of contemporary hip-hop. The album delivers a sonic journey, blending powerful lyricism with infectious beats that showcase the artist’s musical prowess.

Released under the Mipromo Media distribution umbrella, the album is now available for streaming and download on all major platforms.

Fans and music enthusiasts alike are invited to immerse themselves in the groundbreaking sound of Jay Erl, experiencing the evolution of Ghana’s music scene.

As the ‘Bangers Only III’ album takes center stage, Jay Erl’s impact on the industry is undeniable, promising an exhilarating ride for all who delve into this musical masterpiece.

Stream/Download Jay Erl’s latest album on preferred platform here and get interactive across his socials: @Jay_Erl_

