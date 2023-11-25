Groove to the Soulful Vibes of Lil Joe’s Latest Odo (remix) Ft. Strongman – a Potential Banger!

Talented singer Lil Joe is back again with a remix of his joint dubbed ‘Odo’ which has a potential to be a banger, featuring Ghana rap heavy weight Strongman.

Listen to Odo (Remix) ft. Strongman by Lil Joe Gh on Boomplay

The melodic singer delivered soul-touching lyrics on a high-life fused with Afrobeats instrumental. Strongman complemented the track with his witty verse to make it a complete masterpiece.

The Lil Joe Empire frontline has promised to produce back-to-back banger for his fans during the dying embers of this year and throughout the coming year.

He also hinted at a possible EP or Album release with more features in 2024.

The song was produced, mixed and mastered by veteran engineer, Mr. Brain, who has been very influential on Lil Joe’s promising career.

