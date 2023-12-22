Eugene Zuta & Ewura Abena in shock over meagre GHAMRO royalty share – Checkout how much they received!

Renowned Ghanaian Gospel singers/songwriters, Eugene Zuta and Ewura Abena have shared their displeasure at the meagre royalty share given them by Ghana Music Rights Organization (GHAMRO).

Vida Ewura Abena Yeboah, known by the stage name Ewura Abena has taken to social media to question the GHAMRO over a royalty payment she received from the organization.

The ‘This Far’ singer in a social media post sighted by Ameyaw Debrah Media, questioned the organization which is in charge of collecting and distributing royalties on behalf of authors/composers and other right owners about a Gh148.50 payment she received as royalty.

She asked the agency if the amount she received as royalty was for just one song or all her songs. She further questioned if it was for a month or the whole year or a test transmission before the actual payment.

”Ghamro, please is this Gh148.50 royalty payment for one song, all my songs,one month, one year or just a test transmission before the actual payment. Sika noa nono anaa yenhw3 fofro enim?” she wrote.

Furthermore, colleague Gospel artiste, Eugene Zuta has also taken to his socials to sarcastically thank GHAMRO for his share of the royalties which he saw as chicken change in comparison to his immense contribution to Gospel music in Ghana.

His post read, “In other news I want to thank God for my ANNUAL royalty received from GHAMRO today under the General Module of distribution! Doing music in Ghana is so lucrative Let’s have a party this Christmas!!”.

GHAMRO, has found itself under scrutiny for a while now, as stakeholders and industry players have frequently called for a thorough examination of its financial practices.

