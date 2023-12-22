Black Sherif Rocks La Palm Beach Hotel with Zaama Disco Concert: a Night to Remember!

On December 21, the LA Palm Beach Hotel pulsated with energy as the ZAAMA DISCO concert by Black Sherif drew in thousands of enthusiastic fans.

From dusk till late into the night, the venue hosted a surge of music lovers and individuals from diverse backgrounds, all gathered for the captivating live performances by the ‘Simmer Down’ hitmaker.

The concert kicked off with a series of impressive performances by underground artists, setting the stage ablaze for the main attractions. Notable acts such as Kuami Eugene and Kofi Kinaata electrified the audience with their chart-topping hits, making the night unforgettable.

When Black Sherif took the stage, the crowd erupted in excitement and was fully immersed in the rhythmic beats of his popular songs, including his smash hit “First and Second Sermons” and his latest release.

Organizers ensured a safe and incident-free environment despite access challenges faced by some attendees, thanks to robust security measures.

