World star! King Promise takes Terminator to Indonesia

Award winning singer King Promise, a musical sensation, is taking the world by storm with his hit “Terminator.”

From Berlin to Amsterdam and Lagos, his global journey now leads to Bali, Indonesia, for an exciting performance on April 27, 2024.

“Terminator” has conquered the Boomplay Top 100 Africa chart, solidifying King Promise’s status as a musical maestro. Last December, he elevated the track with a remix featuring Sean Paul and Tiwa Savage, adding a fresh global flavor.

His chart-toppers like “Oh Yeah,” “Selfish,” and collaborations with stars like Sarkodie and Wizkid showcase his musical prowess. King Promise’s undeniable talent and humility position him as Africa’s next global superstar, and it’s only a matter of time before the world fully embraces his brilliance.

The journey to global stardom is a captivating symphony, and King Promise is playing the perfect notes.

