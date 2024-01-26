Tickets for Medikal’s Indigo O2 concert are out!

Ghana’s hip-hop sensation, Medikal, is set to captivate London with his concert at Indigo the O2 on May 3, 2024.

Tickets are available on Shoobs.com or AXS.com through this link: https://biglink.to/medikallivelondon.

Medikal, joined by Sarkodie and Shatta Wale, aims to create an unforgettable experience for fans at the event titled “Medikal Live in London.” This marks a significant milestone as he expands his talents beyond Ghana’s borders.

His latest album, ‘Planning and Plotting,’ featuring collaborations with Mayorkun, Bisa Kdei, and Ofori Amponsah, has been gaining widespread acclaim. Medikal’s distinctive blend of African rhythms and contemporary hip-hop has earned him recognition from the streets of Sowutwom to the grand stage of O2 Indigo.

The iconic O2 Indigo venue, renowned for hosting world-class acts, provides the perfect setting for Medikal’s first solo show outside Ghana.

This historic night promises electrifying performances, celebrating the universal language of music and showcasing Medikal’s remarkable journey from the streets of Sowutwom to the international stage.

