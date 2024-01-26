Nacee & Piesie Esther gain strong ‘backing’ from Table of Men for 2024 VGMA Artiste of the Year

The gospel music community is steadfast in its efforts to propel its members to the forefront of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

Nii Noi, a gospel music executive and Table of Men member, expressed this commitment in an interview with Joy FM’s Kwame Dadzie.

Nii emphasized that gospel artists excelled in 2023 and stand a strong chance of securing the coveted Artiste of the Year award at the 2024 VGMA. He cited Nacee’s impactful song “Aseda” and Piesie Esther’s “Mo” as notable contributions to the gospel space.

Highlighting the unique creative approaches of Nacee’s concert and the overall positive impact, Nii revealed that discussions are underway within the gospel community to rally support for these artists. He identified Piesie Esther and Nacee as standout choices for the Artiste of the Year category.

Despite previous success in 2017 with Joe Mettle and 2021 with Diana Hamilton winning the Artiste of the Year, the gospel community faced disappointment in 2023 when their campaign for Piesie Esther fell short.

Nii’s stance has sparked varied opinions within the gospel industry, with some viewing it as a noble effort to advance God’s work and others questioning the pursuit of awards in the gospel music ministry.

As the VGMA Board is yet to announce the nomination process for the 2024 awards, the gospel community, led by the Table of Men, is gearing up to support Nacee and Piesie Esther for the coveted Artiste of the Year title.

Table of Men is made up of Nii Noi, Kwesi Ernest, Franky 5, Kofi Donkor, and many more.

