Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email 46 seconds ago
Agbeshie Reveals GHS 100k Stage Performance Fee, Fights Blogger for Debunking his Claim - More HERE!
Photo Credit: Agbeshie

Agbeshie, known for his upbeat hit dance tunes popular in the coastal communities of Accra, has revealed that he charges a minimum of GHC100,000 for his participation in stage performances which has been debunked by a blogger and necessitated an aggravated rant by the artiste.

In an interview with Zionfelix, Agbeshie clarified that this fee is applicable to paid events, with room for negotiation depending on the nature of the occasion.

Despite his standard charges, the artist expressed a willingness to perform at certain events without charge if the situation warrants.

Providing insights into his financial allocations, Agbeshie outlined that event-related expenses include GHC2000 for clothing, GHC1000 for fuel, and additional funds for food and related costs.

He further revealed his approach to managing earnings, indicating that he invests 60 percent back into his brand, while the remaining 40 percent is distributed among his team members and other commitments.

Discussing his investment in music videos, Agbeshie disclosed spending $4500 on his latest video, titled “Duna.”

However, he came under huge scrutiny when a Volta region based blogger challenged his statement with screenshots of his stats across streaming platforms and stating that his numbers do not necessitate the artiste receiving such amounts as performance fee.

Agbeshie replied this assertion with an over one hour facebook live emotional rant on how that particular blogger and others within that region do not promote his content and yet are swift to pull him down anytime he attempts to elevate his brand.

