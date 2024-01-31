Barima Yaw Unveils Captivating Reggae Love Song, “Ohemaa” – Listen NOW!

Barima Yaw, the emerging musical sensation hailing from Kumasi, Ghana, has recently launched his latest Reggae love song, “Ohemaa,” signaling a captivating addition to his growing discography.

Born Maxwell Boakye Acheampong, Barima Yaw’s musical journey began in the vibrant city of Kumasi, where he discovered his innate passion for music.

Reflecting on his musical odyssey, Barima Yaw shared, “I’m a music lover, born with it, and so I thought music was a hobby, but now a born talent in me, nurturing it through the journey of my life. Stream/Download Ohemaa on preferred platform here.

Walking through a musical life has been the best thing I have ever decided on. Through music, I can communicate through my introvert nature.”

Having honed his musical skills at the Kumasi Anglican Secondary School, known for producing several renowned musicians in Ghana, Barima Yaw continued his education at the Christian Service University College.

His encounter with Okyeame Quophi during his early days at KASS proved to be a pivotal moment, as it provided him with the opportunity to record a song that became the soundtrack for a local movie.

Barima Yaw’s musical influences span various genres, including reggae, highlife, and afro-pop. As a versatile artist, he has contributed as a backing vocalist and collaborated with both local and international musicians on various projects.

The artist, also recognized for his Love Clan logo, emphasized that his songs carry messages of love, entertainment, and inspiration. His recently recorded EP, featuring four unreleased tracks, further showcases the depth of his musical prowess.

The spotlight is currently on Barima Yaw’s newest release, “Ohemaa.” Translated from Twi as “queen,” the Reggae love song promises to captivate audiences with its melodic charm and heartfelt lyrics.

As Barima Yaw continues to carve his niche in the Ghanaian music scene, “Ohemaa” stands as a testament to his commitment to delivering soulful and resonant music.

Fans and music enthusiasts can anticipate an immersive experience as Barima Yaw’s “Ohemaa” becomes available on all major streaming platforms here. Stay tuned for more updates on Barima Yaw’s musical journey and upcoming releases.

Get interactive with him across his socials:

Facebook: Barima Yaw Instagram: @IamBarimaYaw

