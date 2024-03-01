fbpx
Empress Gifty unveils artiste line up for TREC 2024

Nii Atakora Mensah, Ghana Music 1st March 2024
Empress Gifty unveils artiste line up for TREC 2024
Empress Gifty unveils artiste line up for TREC 2024. Photo Credit: Empress Gifty/Facebook

Empress Gifty has officially launched her flagship annual event, The Resurrection Effect Concert (TREC 2024), set to take place on April 1, 2024, at Living Faith Ministries in Ashaley Botwe.

This concert aims to commemorate the resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ.

Empress Gifty unveils artiste line up for TREC 2024
Flyer for Empress Gifty TREC 2024

During the launch event held yesterday at Rhema City, Empress Gifty unveiled the lineup of guest artists, which includes Akesse Brempong, MOGMusic, ACP Kofi Sarpong, and Kofi Owusu Peprah.

The colorful press launch was attended by notable personalities such as Piesie Esther, Christiana Awuni, Kwamena Idun, Jak Alolome, Fredyma, Tagoe Sisters, Adu Safowaah, Stacy Amoateng, and many others.

