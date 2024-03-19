fbpx
Top Stories

Medikal & Sarkodie shoot music video for ‘We Made It’

Meanwhile, Medikal is gearing up for his upcoming UK concert at the O2 Indigo

Photo of Nii Atakora Mensah, Ghana Music Nii Atakora Mensah, Ghana Music Send an email 20 mins agoLast Updated: 19th March 2024
1 minute read
Medikal & Sarkodie shoot music video for 'We Made It'
Medikal & Sarkodie shoot music video for 'We Made It'. Photo Credit: Medikal

Medikal and Sarkodie were recently spotted on set shooting the music video for their collaborative track “We Made It.

The two Ghanaian rappers have a strong bond and chemistry that is evident both on and off the stage. 

Fans of the duo have been eagerly awaiting the visuals for the inspirational anthem ever since its release earlier this year off the ‘Planning & Plotting’ album.

Related Articles

Meanwhile, Medikal is gearing up for his upcoming UK concert at the prestigious O2 Indigo event centre in London.

The rapper has been working tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure that the show lives up to expectations, and has promised fans an energetic and unforgettable performance.

Watch We Made It by Medikal ft. Sarkodie

Medikal’s recent releases, including the popular tune “Alpha Hour” featuring Uncle Rich, have further cemented his position as one of Africa’s most promising acts.

Despite his busy schedule, Medikal has remained committed to delivering quality content to his loyal fanbase.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic

Tags
Photo of Nii Atakora Mensah, Ghana Music Nii Atakora Mensah, Ghana Music Send an email 20 mins agoLast Updated: 19th March 2024
1 minute read
Photo of Nii Atakora Mensah, Ghana Music

Nii Atakora Mensah, Ghana Music

Related Articles

4syte Music Video Awards 2017, Ghana Music, Review

Event Review: 2017 4syte Music Video Awards

21st November 2017
Shatta Wale & Medikal reach the 'Cross Roads' on the journey to GoG album!

Shatta Wale & Medikal reach the ‘Cross Roads’ on the journey to GoG album!

21st March 2022
Odo Mu Criminal by OB feat. Sarkodie

Audio: Odo Mu Criminal by OB feat. Sarkodie

3rd July 2017
Bottles by D-Black feat. Medikal

Audio: Bottles by D-Black feat. Medikal

2nd August 2017

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

Necessary

Advertising

Analytics

Other

2024 Week 11: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown