Medikal & Sarkodie shoot music video for ‘We Made It’

Medikal and Sarkodie were recently spotted on set shooting the music video for their collaborative track “We Made It.”

The two Ghanaian rappers have a strong bond and chemistry that is evident both on and off the stage.

Fans of the duo have been eagerly awaiting the visuals for the inspirational anthem ever since its release earlier this year off the ‘Planning & Plotting’ album.

Meanwhile, Medikal is gearing up for his upcoming UK concert at the prestigious O2 Indigo event centre in London.

The rapper has been working tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure that the show lives up to expectations, and has promised fans an energetic and unforgettable performance.

Watch We Made It by Medikal ft. Sarkodie

Medikal’s recent releases, including the popular tune “Alpha Hour” featuring Uncle Rich, have further cemented his position as one of Africa’s most promising acts.

Despite his busy schedule, Medikal has remained committed to delivering quality content to his loyal fanbase.

