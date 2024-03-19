fbpx
New Music from Bisa Kdei: “Medaase” Arrives on His Birthday

"Medaase" is a song that celebrates life and blessings, acknowledging every effort that has culminated in this beautiful moment.

On his birthday today, 19th March, the multiple award-winning singer Bisa Kdei has presented fans and music enthusiasts with a special gift by unveiling a superb masterpiece entitled “Medaase,” which means “Grateful” in English.

This emotionally stirring song conveys Bisa Kdei’s deep gratitude and his continued success, even during periods when he faced widespread doubt, all narrated through storytelling.

"Medaase" by Bisa Kdei. Photo Credit: Bisa Kdei
“Medaase” by Bisa Kdei. Photo Credit: Bisa Kdei

As Bisa Kdei celebrates another year of life and musical achievements, “Medaase” encapsulates his expression of gratitude to fans and music enthusiasts everywhere.

Bisa Kdei assures that the visuals for the song will be released shortly. In the meantime, let’s continue to enjoy “Medaase” on Audiomack.

Listen to “Medaase” by Bisa Kdei

