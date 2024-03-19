New Music from Bisa Kdei: “Medaase” Arrives on His Birthday

On his birthday today, 19th March, the multiple award-winning singer Bisa Kdei has presented fans and music enthusiasts with a special gift by unveiling a superb masterpiece entitled “Medaase,” which means “Grateful” in English.

This emotionally stirring song conveys Bisa Kdei’s deep gratitude and his continued success, even during periods when he faced widespread doubt, all narrated through storytelling.

‘”Medaase” is a song that celebrates life and blessings, acknowledging every effort that has culminated in this beautiful moment.’

“Medaase” by Bisa Kdei. Photo Credit: Bisa Kdei

As Bisa Kdei celebrates another year of life and musical achievements, “Medaase” encapsulates his expression of gratitude to fans and music enthusiasts everywhere.

Bisa Kdei assures that the visuals for the song will be released shortly. In the meantime, let’s continue to enjoy “Medaase” on Audiomack.

Listen to “Medaase” by Bisa Kdei

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic