WOTOWEI! Quamina MP & Kofi Mole Drops First Single Off Their Debut Joint EP

Ghanaian music sensations Quamina MP and Kofi Mole have sent waves of excitement through the music scene with the release of their debut joint single, “WOTOWEI!“ Produced by MPZ, the track is the first single off their upcoming collaborative EP, set to take the industry by storm.

The song, which initially gained traction several months ago on social media, has already gone viral, fueling anticipation for the full EP release. Quamina MP and Kofi Mole, both rising stars who made their breakthrough in 2018, showcase their undeniable chemistry and lyrical ability on “WOTOWEI!”

Best friends in real life, Quamina MP and Kofi Mole bring their infectious energy and playful banter to the track, creating an anthem that celebrates the beauty and confidence of African women. With its catchy beat and infectious hook, “WOTOWEI!” is poised to become the official summer party banger.

The highly anticipated EP is a collaboration with Tieme Music, further amplifying the excitement surrounding its release. Fans can expect a collection of tracks that showcase the unique talents of both artists while exploring themes of love, success, and celebration.

Speaking about the collaboration, Quamina MP and Kofi Mole expressed their excitement to share their joint project with the world. “We’ve been working hard on this EP, and we can’t wait for our fans to hear what we’ve created together,” said Quamina MP. “It’s been an amazing experience collaborating with Kofi,” added Kofi Mole. “We’re bringing something fresh and exciting to the table.”

“WOTOWEI!” is just the beginning of what promises to be a groundbreaking collaboration between two of Ghana’s most promising talents. With their infectious energy, undeniable talent, and unwavering dedication to their craft, Quamina MP and Kofi Mole are ready to take the music world by storm.

Listen to the song on all streaming platforms.

