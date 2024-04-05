Video Review: Paris by King Promise

King Promise, the Ghanaian music sensation, has unveiled the visuals for his latest release, “Paris,” offering viewers a cinematic journey through the iconic streets of the French capital.

Shot and directed in Paris by the talented Charlie Rees, the music video features stunning scenes with the Eiffel Tower and Arc de Triomphe as breathtaking backdrops, adding a touch of grandeur to the visual narrative.

One notable aspect of the video is the incorporation of choreography by Dancegod Lloyd and his team, who were specially flown in from Ghana for the shoot. Their synchronized moves add dynamism to the visuals, complementing King Promise’s smooth vocals and rhythmic beats.

King Promise – Paris. Credit: YouTube

The costumery in the video is on point, showcasing urban streetwear that perfectly complements King Promise’s style, including his golden teeth grills.

However, while the visuals exude a sense of style and sophistication, some viewers may find the suspension scene to be catchy yet somewhat out of place and underutilized, feeling disconnected from the surrounding imagery and the song’s lyrics.

One notable observation is the absence of overt opulence and displays of wealth in the visuals, despite the song’s hook proclaiming, “let me know if I embarrass you with my money.”

While the video presents a polished and aesthetically pleasing visual narrative, some viewers may have expected to see more extravagant displays to align with the song’s lyrical theme.

Overall, the visuals for “Paris” by King Promise are commendable, showcasing crisp cinematography and captivating imagery that transports viewers to the romantic streets of Paris.

Stills from Paris by King Promise

However, there is room for improvement in terms of coherence between the scenes and the song’s lyrical content, as well as the exploration of themes related to romance, opulence and wealth.

Nonetheless, it’s evident that King Promise and his team have put in considerable effort to deliver a visually engaging experience for fans and music enthusiasts alike.

Listen to Paris by King Promise on Apple Music

Listen to Paris by King Promise on Audiomack

