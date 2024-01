Audio: Who Say by Shatta Wale

Extraordinary performances mark Mimlife Concert 2024

Shatta Wale declares Mista Myles as artist to watch out for

Shatta Wale Fires Back at Mr Logic, Exposes Lies, Flaunts Cash & Defends Career in Heated Feud! – More HERE!

Audio: Digital Beggar by Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale Fires Back at Bullgod: Claims He Supported Him Financially and Exposes Alleged Adultery – More HERE!

Shatta Wale Calls for Ban on Ghanaian Radio and TV Personalities: Find out Who Made His List

Did Efia Odo & Shatta Wale Have Sex? ‘Wo Be Di’ Crooner Addresses Speculations – Full Details HERE!

Shatta Wale withdraws from controversial Mining Project in Ellembele