From Newcomer to Next Big Thing: SevenKizs on the Rise

Eric Asante, known professionally as SevenKizs, hails from the bustling metropolis of Kumasi in Ghana. This emerging artist has captivated the musical landscape with his dynamic rhythms and enthralling lyrics, earning him a steadfast audience.

In the contemporary era of rapid digital information exchange, the artist known as SevenKizs has garnered significant recognition. He has distinguished himself as the preeminent Ghanaian artist in the Afrobeats genre by accumulating an impressive one million views on TikTok for a single track. His exceptional fusion of Afrobeat rhythms with profound narrative lyricism has captivated an audience that spans various digital platforms.

In the brief interval since the release of his harmonious single “Picture,” SevenKizs has attained another commendable milestone: the composition has emerged as the most Shazamed song in Ghana as of October 21, 2023. The song “Picture” subtly narrates a story filled with affection and jealousy, captivating the audience with its heartfelt lyrics and musical ingenuity.

Before its formal release, the track had already experienced a surge in popularity on TikTok, where it garnered more than 100,000 views. The accolade from Shazam is a testament to the song’s widespread resonance and solidifies SevenKizs’ rapidly growing prominence within the realm of music.

SevenKizs renders his Afro-pop melodies with a genuine and captivating allure. His joint effort with the illustrious Mr. Drew on the “Picture” Remix has highlighted their combined vocal excellence and harmonious collaboration. The track, expertly crafted by Tubhani Muzik, garners continual acclaim and holds a steadfast presence in playlists throughout Ghana and internationally.

Expressing his feelings about this significant achievement, SevenKizs humbly remarked, “Seeing ‘Picture’ receive such overwhelming affection is truly humbling. Being recognized as the most Shazamed song in Ghana is both a blessing and a motivation. My gratitude goes out to all the fans for their unwavering support, and I pledge to keep crafting music that resonates deeply.”

The ascendancy of SevenKizs from a TikTok phenomenon to a leading figure on music charts is a testament to his unwavering dedication and inventive prowess. His consistent impact on current trends and his growing popularity underscore his emergence as a formidable figure in the world of music. Observers of the industry would be wise to anticipate further contributions of harmonious artistry from this gifted Ghanaian artist. 🎵🌟

Watch Picture by SevenKizs ft. Mr Drew

SevenKizs – Picture ft. Mr Drew. Credit: YouTube

