Empress Gifty sets Global Record with Back-to-Back Concerts in Accra in a week – More HERE!

Ghanaian gospel artist Empress Gifty has made headlines in the music industry by achieving a remarkable feat: hosting two major concerts in the same week within the same city.

The acclaimed singer delivered an awe-inspiring performance at her event, The Resurrection Effect Concert (TREC) Reloaded, held on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at the prestigious National Theatre in Accra.

Draped in an exquisite brown and black ensemble, Empress Gifty captivated audiences from within a transparent glass cage, showcasing her vocal prowess and stage presence.

A video shared by GhKwaku on Instagram captured the emotional moment when Empress Gifty’s mother, overwhelmed with pride, broke down upon witnessing her daughter’s entry into the program.

TREC Reloaded attracted a diverse audience of well-meaning fans and notable personalities, including actress Nana Ama Mcbrown, musician ACP Kofi Sarpong, and producer Nacee.

The event also featured performances by esteemed gospel artists such as Jack Alolome, MOGmusic, ACP Kofi Sarpong, and Kofi Owusu Peprah.

What sets Empress Gifty apart is her unprecedented achievement of hosting two major concerts within the same week, elevating her status as a global standout in the music industry.

Her ability to deliver exceptional performances while touching the hearts of her audience reflects her unwavering dedication to her craft and her faith.

The success of TREC Reloaded comes on the heels of the first edition of TREC 2024, held on April 1, 2024, under the theme ‘He is Risen.’

Together, these concerts have solidified Empress Gifty’s position as one of Ghana’s most prominent gospel artists, leaving an indelible mark on the music scene and inspiring fellow musicians and fans alike.

