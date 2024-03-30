17 Ghanaian Female Artists Who Champion Women in Music

As Women’s Month draws to a close, it’s essential to recognize the incredible Ghanaian artists who have championed women’s rights and empowerment through their music.

These artists have used their voices to challenge stereotypes, advocate for equality, and uplift fellow women in the industry. Here are sixteen remarkable Ghanaian female artists who deserve recognition from Ghana Music in no particular order:

1. Efya

Efya. Photo Credit: Efya/X

Efya, a soulful singer and songwriter, is a vocal advocate for women’s education and leadership, challenging societal norms and inspiring them to pursue their dreams. Her music, characterized by her powerful lyrics, focuses on self-love, strength, and resilience, influencing listeners.

2. Amaarae

Amaarae. Photo Credit: office magazine

Amaarae, a renowned alternative singer, is transforming the music industry by blending afrobeats and alternative music, challenging gender norms and encouraging women to embrace their individuality. Her unique style and sound are inspiring a new generation of female artists.

3. Wendy Shay

Wendy Shay. Photo Credit: Rufftown Recs.

Wendy Shay’s bold persona and unapologetic attitude have made her a force to be reckoned with. She uses her music to address societal expectations and empower women to break free from stereotypes.

4. Gyakie

Gyakie. Photo Credit: Gyakie

Gyakie, a rising singer known for her soulful voice and relatable lyrics, has become a symbol of empowerment for young women, celebrating love, independence, and self-discovery through her melodic tunes and inspiring them to embrace their individuality and pursue their dreams.

5. Cina Soul

Cina Soul. Photo Credit: Cina Soul

Christie Quincyna Quarcoopome, known by the stage name Cina Soul, is a singer and songwriter weaving a unique tapestry of sounds. Inspired by international soul legends like Aretha Franklin and Asa, she blends neo-soul, pop, and even hints of highlife into her music. Cina Soul’s influence extends beyond captivating melodies. Her focus on emotional depth and storytelling resonates with women, encouraging them to embrace their vulnerabilities and find strength in their voices.

6. MzVee

MzVee. Photo Credit: Mzvee /Twitter

MzVee, a leading force in Ghana’s Afropop scene, has become a beacon of female empowerment through her music. Her infectious pop anthems, like “She Needs You” and “Come and See My Mother,” celebrate female self-love and confidence, inspiring a generation of young Ghanaian women to embrace their individuality and chase their dreams in the music industry. MzVee’s influence transcends music; she’s a role model who proves women can thrive in a traditionally male-dominated field.

7. Wiyaala

Wiyaala. Photo Credit: Wiyaala

Wiyaala, a talented musician from Northern Ghana, is known for her high-energy live shows and captivating stage presence. She is also a vocal advocate for women’s rights and education, advocating for gender equality, child marriage, and access to education for girls. She founded the Wiyaala Foundation, a non-profit organization empowering young girls through education and the arts.

8. Sister Derby

Sister Deborah. Photo Credit: Sister Deborah/ Instagram

Sister Derby, a Ghanaian singer and songwriter, is a rising star in the music scene, focusing on female empowerment and self-love. Her songs, like “Kakalika” and “Na Who Cause Am,” inspire women to break free from stereotypes and embrace their individuality, serving as a role model for young women in the music industry.

9. Sefa

Sefa. Photo Credit: Sefa

Sefa’s versatility as an artist allows her to address various themes, including women’s rights. Her music encourages women to stand up, speak out, and support one another.

9. Eno Barony

Eno Barony. Photo Credit: Eno Barony/Facebook

A force to be reckoned with in Ghana’s rap scene, Eno Barony is known for her hard-hitting lyrics and fierce independence. She inspires women to be assertive and fight for their place in the music industry.

10. Yaa Yaa

Yaa Yaa. Photo Credit: Twinsdntbeg

Yaa Yaa is a rising star who addresses body image and self-esteem issues, encouraging young women to embrace their natural beauty. Her music promotes self-love and confidence in a culture that often reinforces inadequacy. Yaa Yaa serves as a role model, demonstrating that women are worthy and deserving of respect, regardless of their size, shape, or skin color.

11. Abiana

Abiana. Photo Credit: Abiana

Abiana, a talented Ghanaian singer-songwriter, blends traditional Ghanaian sounds with contemporary pop, creating a fresh and familiar sound. She serves as a role model for young girls, demonstrating the importance of staying true to one’s roots and embracing individuality. Her music often tells stories of love, loss, and resilience, and she advocates for girls’ education in Ghana.

12. Y’akoto

Y’akoto. Photo Credit: Y’akoto

Y’akoto, a German-Ghanaian singer, is known for her powerful vocals and blend of neo-soul, jazz, and Afrobeat. Born in 1988, she debuted in 2012 and is a strong voice for women in music, focusing on personal experiences, societal challenges, and women’s empowerment.

13. Adomaa

Adomaa. Photo Credit: Adomaa

Adomaa’s fusion of jazz, afrobeats, and highlife music showcases her creativity. She uses her platform to advocate for gender equality and women’s empowerment.

14. Efe Grace

Efe Grace. Photo Credit: Efe Grace /Facebook

Efe Grace’s gospel music uplifts and encourages women to find strength in their faith. Her soul-stirring vocals resonate with listeners, emphasizing hope and resilience.

15. Feli Nuna

Feli Nuna, a prominent Afrobeats singer, is a key figure in the gender equality movement. She has urged women in power to support female artists and opposed the exploitation of female musicians. Her advocacy fosters a more supportive environment for women, paving the way for a future where they can thrive.

Feli Nuna. Photo Credit: Feli Nuna

16. Piesie Esther

Mo by Piesie Esther

Piesie Esther is a renowned Ghanaian gospel artist who has been a mainstay in the music industry for over 15 years. With a powerful voice and a deep faith, she has released four albums and uses her music to spread messages of hope, gratitude, and God’s love. She is a role model for aspiring female gospel singers and a beloved figure in Ghana’s music scene.

17. Becca

Becca. Photo Credit: Becca

Becca, a Ghanaian artist, has become a platinum-selling artist and a role model for aspiring female musicians. She gained fame through the talent show Mentor and has spoken out about the challenges women face in the industry. Becca’s infectious Afrobeat hits, like “Move” and “African Woman,” have inspired and empowered the next generation of female Ghanaian musicians.

These artists have not only entertained us but also contributed significantly to the ongoing conversation about women’s rights and empowerment. Let’s celebrate their impact and continue supporting their music! 🎵👏🏽🌟