CKay Teams Up With Olamide for the Release of Single “WAHALA”

Nigerian singer and songwriter CKay is all set to charm music enthusiasts once again with his latest single “Wahala,” featuring acclaimed artist Olamide. The track promises to be a sensational addition to CKay’s already impressive discography.

Continuing the momentum from his previous releases, CKay’s” Wahala” showcases his signature sound, infused with a captivating Spanish-influenced guitar melody by Moonesawmy Devadasen. With CKay’s mesmerizing vocals and Olamide’s brilliant storytelling, the collaboration brings a fresh and vibrant energy to the music scene.

Speaking about the inspiration behind “Wahala,” CKay shared, “It’s about problematic sexiness.” This sentiment hints at the dynamic and captivating nature of the track, promising listeners an immersive experience.

CKay expressed his excitement about collaborating with Olamide, stating, “Olamide and I complimented each other really well on the record. I think it’s beautiful.” Their synergy on the track is evident, promising a musical masterpiece that will resonate with audiences worldwide.

Accompanying the release of “Wahala” will be an official music video and a range of visual content featuring the collaboration’s talented contributors. Fans can expect a visual experience that complements the song’s captivating narrative and infectious melodies.

Cover Artwork: Wahala – CKay ft. Olamide

As anticipation builds for the release of “Wahala,” fans and music enthusiasts alike can look forward to experiencing another stellar offering from CKay and Olamide.

ABOUT CKAY

Chukwuka Ekweani, known publicly as CKay, is the rising star in the ever-burgeoning Afrobeats scene. A multi-talented artist, whether behind the boards as a producer or in front of the mic performing his self-penned songs, it is CKay’s single-minded vision that shines through. The self-defined Emo-Afrobeats star has and continues to soar up charts across the globe thanks to his first globally recognized single ‘Love Nwantiti’.

The Nigerian singer, songwriter, and producer originally released ‘Love Nwantiti (ah ah ah)’ back in 2019 as part of his debut EP, CKay The First. In 2021, CKay became the most streamed artist of the year and became the first African artist with two tracks on the Global Spotify Top 30 simultaneously. ‘Love Nwantiti’ has been certified platinum/multi-platinum in five countries, including the United States, India and Italy. The viral hit has also been certified gold in the UK, Australia, South Africa and New Zealand. CKay became the first African artist in 50 years to hold a top 5 position on the UK Singles Chart for 4 straight weeks with ‘Love Nwantiti’.

CKay has continued to create a global presence with accomplishments such as the “most Shazam-ed song in the world”. ‘Emiliana’, followed suit and racked in global chart positions and currently has just over 370 million streams worldwide. ‘Emiliana’ peaked at #1 on the UK Afrobeats Chart, #2 on Shazam Top 200 (Afrobeats), and #1 in six countries on Apple Music.

CKay’s debut album Sad Romance, released on September 23, 2022, has garnered over 433 million streams worldwide. The project showcased a blend of established and emerging African talent, with contributions from Davido, Ayra Starr, and Focalistic. CKay unveiled the deluxe version of Sad Romance on June 16, 2023, featuring four new tracks, such as ‘Capture My Soul’ with Joeboy, ‘Nwayi’, ‘NNEKA’ featuring Tekno, and ‘HALLELUJAH’ with Blaqbonez. ‘HALLELUJAH’ skyrocketed to #1 on Apple Music in Nigeria, marking CKay’s inaugural #1 in his home territory.

CKay’s 2024 opened with the release of 2-pack “IS IT YOU? / MYSTERIOUS LOVE” on January 26, co-produced by CKay and Reward Beatz. Both singles held their own in the West African market with “IS IT YOU?” entering the Apple Music Top 100 Nigeria and “MYSTERIOUS LOVE” charting in the Top 100 Ghana on Apple Music. On Nigerian radio “MYSTERIOUS LOVE” peaked at #6 and “IS IT YOU?” at #37. Being visible on home ground has been of prime importance for the international superstar and it’s an intention CKay wishes to continue throughout his career.

Wahala is out now on all streaming platforms.