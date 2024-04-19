UN Live announces launch of Sounds Right initiative for Nature with global music stars including Blinky Bill

The Museum for the United Nations – UN Live has launched “Sounds Right”, a new global music initiative that enables nature to generate conservation funding from her own sounds. Launched in the lead up to Earth Day, the initiative aims to spark a global conversation about the value of nature and support millions of music fans to take meaningful action to protect our planet.

With timeless classics such as ocean waves, wind, rainstorms and birdsong, nature has a long history of contributing to music. Now, “NATURE” will be recognised as an official artist with her own profile on major streaming platforms. By simply listening to music that features sounds of the natural world, fans will help to fund nature conservation and restoration projects in our most precious and precarious ecosystems.

A diverse mix of global artists have joined Sounds Right, releasing new tracks or remixing hits to ‘Feat. NATURE’ by including sounds from the natural world.

The music artist joining the campaign from Kenya is Blinky Bill for the track OH WAH (feat. NATURE).

Cover Artwork: Blinky Bill X Nature

Other global artists who have joined the campaign include David Bowie x Brian Eno, Ellie Goulding, AURORA, UMI with V of BTS, MØ, London Grammar, Anuv Jain, Bomba Estéreo, Cosmo Sheldrake, Louis VI, Tom Walker, Aterciopelados, Navicula x Endah N Rhesa, and Los Amigos Invisibles.

Speaking about him joining the initiative Blinky Bill says: “It’s a big honor to be involved with this project. I’ve always been fascinated by the artistry of nature from when I was a kid – I remember being in the village and seeing Fireflies and being in awe of them and I don’t see them as much anymore. The full range of nature’s artistry must be protected and this is one of the ways I would like to be involved, plus it was really cool to have the sounds of birds singing and the ocean waves as the instrumentals in my track.”

The initiative comes at a critical time. Wildlife populations have declined by an average 69% in the past 50 years and at least 1.2 million plant and animal species are estimated to be at threat of extinction. Sounds Right looks to flip our extractive relationship with the natural world on its head while recognising nature’s contribution to the creative industries.

Katja Iversen, CEO, Museum for the United Nations – UN Live, said: “Popular culture, like music, has the power to engage millions and millions of people, ignite positive global change at scale, and get us all on a more sustainable path. In a world where empathy is declining and many people often feel that their actions hardly matter, Sounds Right and UN Live meet people where they already are – on their screens and in their earbuds – with stories and formats they can relate to, and actions that matter to them. Recognising nature as the valuable artist it truly is will be a game changer.”

All the tracks can be enjoyed on the “Feat. NATURE” playlist on Spotify and the tracks can be found on major music streaming platforms.

