The Eat Drink Music Festival Announces Media Partners 

Eat Drink Music (EDM Festival) has announced the media partners for their maiden edition of the festival.

The list includes some of the heavyweights in the media space including Citi TV, Citi FM, Asaase Radio, YFM Ghana, 3 Music, 4Syte TV, MX24, Guide Radio and several online media platforms.

The organizers of the EDM Festival express confidence that their collaboration with these major media companies will contribute to the festival’s triumph.

The media outlets will use their respective platforms which are viewed by millions of people across Ghana and around the world to positively project the festival.

Organizers of the EDM Festival say they are optimistic their partnership with these media giants will help make the festival a success.

*About the EDM Festival*

Eat Drink Music (EDM Festival) is a uniquely curated two-day event that combines food, drinks, and music. The festival seeks to among other things, showcase a mix of traditional and contemporary music, offers a variety of fashion styles, and supports entrepreneurial businesses and NGOs through their “To The Top” Initiative.

The festival will take place on the 28th and 29th of October 2023 at the Untamed Empire in Accra from 12pm to 12am daily.

An estimated 3000 to 5000 guests will attend the festival each day and will be treated to good music and sumptuous meals. Several Drink, food vendors and top music executives are attending the festival.

*Activities for the EDM Festival*

Aside the media partnership, a number of activities have been planned to make the festival a memorable and highly successful event for both businesses and guests.

The activities include an entrepreneurial seminar, live podcast sessions, live interactive art installations, a skill learning session (fashion, pottery, art, painting), indoor and outdoor games, for the socials (live content creation), chugs and vibes (food, music, dance) and to the top (meet fundraising targets).

The festival is poised to become a major lifestyle event in the autumn season. This is a festival curated to attract more than 10,000 attendees over the two-day period.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767. #GhanaMusic