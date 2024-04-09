fbpx
DMV Party in the Park Announces New Venue: The Bullpen, Washington DC

Secure your tickets now for DMV Party in the Park and be part of the unforgettable celebration of Afrobeats music and culture.

DMV Party in the Park. Photo Credit: StarBuzz Media
The highly-anticipated outdoor event celebrating Afrobeats music and culture, DMV Party in the Park, has revealed its new location for its upcoming third edition. Organized by StarBuzz Media, this year’s event is set to take place at The Bullpen in Washington DC on Sunday, July 14th. 

Building upon the success of its previous editions, which boasted performances by Afrobeats stars such as Sarkodie, King Promise, DBlack, and many others, the DMV Party in the Park aims to elevate the Afrobeats experience to new heights. With the relocation to The Bullpen, organizers are promising an even more vibrant and immersive atmosphere for attendees to enjoy the rhythms and infectious energy of Afrobeats music. 

DMV Party in the Park
DMV Party in the Park

As the largest outdoor Afrobeats event in the DMV Area, the DMV Party in the Park has become a highlight on the summer calendar for music enthusiasts and many others. With its diverse lineup of artists, dynamic performances, and lively atmosphere, the event continues to draw crowds from across the region, solidifying its reputation as a must-attend celebration of African music and culture. 

“We are thrilled to bring the DMV Party in the Park to The Bullpen for its third edition,” said Mr. Charles Adu-Koranteng, Founder, and Event Curator based in DMV. “This new location allows us to create an even more immersive experience for our attendees, with plenty of space to dance, socialize, and enjoy the best of Afrobeats music.” 

In addition to live performances by top Afrobeats artists, the event will also feature food vendors serving up a delicious array of African cuisine, as well as vendors selling art, fashion, and crafts inspired by the continent’s rich cultural heritage. 

Tickets for the DMV Party in the Park are now available for purchase online at dmvpartyinthepark.com. Don’t miss your chance to be a part of this unforgettable celebration of Afrobeats music and culture!

See photos from DMV Party in the Park

DMV Party in the Park. Photo Credit: StarBuzz Media

