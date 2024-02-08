Akua Music offers a simmering start to Valentine’s Day with ‘Miss You Bad’ – Listen NOW!

After days of anticipation, Akua Music saunters into the month of love with her eagerly awaited romantic ballad, ‘Miss You Bad.’

This enchanting Afrobeats number, which serves as her first single of 2024, is available to stream in music stores worldwide here.

Mix Master Garzy sets the stage for Akua Music again with mellow guitar plucks that instantly draw listeners into a magical world.

With simple yet powerful lyrics like, “And I be chilling just by the phone till you call,” the singer evokes bittersweet memories of how it feels to miss someone who’s no longer around. And her pull is tempting.

The way Akua Music delivers each line is nothing short of masterful. She relies on her raw feminine power and subtle vocal inflections to better anchor her feelings.

Such nuance pumps a generous dose of emotions into listeners, compelling anyone listening to reach for their phone and send that “I miss you bad” text.

All signs point to ‘Miss You Bad’ heating the bed for love birds on February 14. So, if you plan on reconciling with your better half ahead of Valentine’s Day, this song offers a much-needed calm after the storm, replete with a warmth guaranteed to set the mood right.

Add ‘Miss You Bad’ to your music library now and thank us later.

AKUA MUSIC ONLINE:

Instagram: akuamusic

Twitter/X: @akuamusic

Facebook: Akua Music

