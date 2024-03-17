Rising Star Rebbel Ashes & Pat Thomas Fuse Afrobeat & Highlife at DC De Centrale

Belgium recently witnessed a historic musical event as Ghanaian afrobeat sensation, Rebbel Ashes, graced the stage alongside legendary Highlife artiste Pat Thomas at DC De Centrale.

The convergence of these two musical powerhouses marked an unforgettable night for Highlife enthusiasts worldwide.

Hailing from Ghana and now based in Belgium, Rebbel Ashes has carved a niche for himself as the “King of Hooks” with his infectious afrobeat tunes. His recent release, “Activate,” garnered widespread acclaim, amassing over 500k streams on various music platforms.

Watch Activate by Rebbel Ashes

Rebbel Ashes – Activate. Credit: YouTube

Rebbel Ashes’ musical prowess and captivating stage presence have earned him recognition on both European and African stages.

The concert at DC De Centrale was a testament to the transcendent power of music, bringing together two generations of Ghanaian musical excellence. Sharing the stage with Highlife icon Pat Thomas, Rebbel Ashes showcased his versatility as not only a solo artist but also as a skilled backup vocalist.

The fusion of Rebbel Ashes’ contemporary afrobeat sound with Pat Thomas’ timeless Highlife melodies created a musical experience that transcended cultural boundaries.

The collaboration between Rebbel Ashes and Pat Thomas set a new standard for live performances in Belgium, captivating audiences with its dynamic energy and soul-stirring melodies.

The show garnered widespread attention, becoming one of the most talked-about events in the Belgian music scene. By bridging the gap between traditional Highlife and modern afrobeat, Rebbel Ashes and Pat Thomas introduced Belgian audiences to the rich cultural heritage of Ghanaian music.

Rebbel Ashes Pat Thomas with Band Members Photo Credit Rebbel Ashes

Rebbel Ashes’ journey in the music industry continues to flourish, fueled by his passion for creating music that resonates with audiences worldwide.

With performances on prestigious stages across Europe and Africa, including a recent tour with the Agoro music band featuring Ghanaian star Kwame MulZz, Rebbel Ashes is poised for even greater achievements in the future.

His commitment to musical excellence and cultural innovation ensures that his legacy will endure for years to come.

The collaboration between Rebbel Ashes and Pat Thomas at DC De Centrale in Belgium exemplified the transformative power of music to unite audiences and celebrate cultural diversity.

As Rebbel Ashes continues to captivate audiences with his infectious rhythms and soulful melodies, he solidifies his status as a trailblazer in the global music scene.

The concert was not just a performance but a testament to the enduring legacy of Ghanaian music and its influence on the world stage.

