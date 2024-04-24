Dessireé Kicks Off The Year With “Have You Forgotten Me?”

British Ghanaian R&B and Soul artiste Dessireé has released her latest song “Have You Forgotten Me” (HYFM) on April 12, 2024. This self-produced record combines her soulful R&B voice with her love for dance and to an extent dance music.

This record sees the artiste tap into this year’s dance music energy with her twist. Her UK influences are quite apparent in this record. The garage and grime influence the melodies and pockets she chooses in this song are evident in her inspirations and styles that have contributed to her sound. Dessireé’s amazing talents are on full display from writing, producing, to her dance choreography for the dance challenge for the marketing of the song.

HYFM is a song about realizing one’s potential and self-worth after leaving a situation and environment that has suppressed your value for so long. It is a liberation song that revels in self-discovery and self-love and this is complemented by the amapiano instrumental.

Have you forgotten me – produced & performed by Dessiree is the masterpiece that captures different elements of music. It’s a fusion of Alt-Soul/R&B influences as well as Afro-beat influences. The song takes a listener on a musical journey from how it feels to let someone go to a realization and assurance of your worth.

As a Black British Ghanaian female producer and artist, Dessiree, has created a track that expresses what it feels and sounds like to be a new age artist of the African diaspora. Her identity influences the song giving us a westernized and culturally African vibe. This song is a ballad for on and off the dance floor.

Listen to “Have You Forgotten Me?” on all digital streaming platforms.

About Dessireé

Dessireé, an alternative-soul musician, crafts music that blends soulful expression with the freedom of alternative genres. Her musical journey began in July 2019 with the independent release of her self-produced debut single, “Want You To Be Mine.”

In May 2020, Dessireé’s talent was recognized by BBC Sounds Radio host Jamz Supernova, who featured her second single, “Peppermint Tea,” on his show.

Equipped with the knowledge and skills gained from her first-class music degree, which she earned in 2022, Dessireé embarked on a new adventure. She relocated to Ghana in the same year, seeking to explore and connect her music with her African heritage.

“HAVE YOU FORGOTTEN ME,” Dessireé’s first release since her move, exemplifies this fusion. It seamlessly blends elements of alt-soul/R&B with the infectious rhythms of Afrobeat.

