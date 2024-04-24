Joya Mooi flying the South African flag high with new single, “Don’t Answer”

Critically acclaimed singer-songwriter Joya Mooi is thrilled to announce the release of her latest single “Don’t Answer,” a masterful blend of introspective depth and uplifting rhythms that marks a significant moment in her evolving musical journey.

Known for her unique sound that intricately weaves her South African heritage with global stories of identity, resilience, and the human spirit, Joya continues to enchant listeners worldwide with her deep, introspective narratives and vibrant melodies.

“Don’t Answer” emerges as a powerful anthem for self-care and reflection, embodying a subtle yet profound resistance against the incessant demands of a fast-paced world. The song is an intimate invitation to prioritize personal well-being and to find courage in choosing solitude for peace of mind.

With its soothing rhythms and Joya’s comforting vocals, “Don’t Answer” creates a sanctuary for listeners to contemplate the beauty of taking a personal day, encapsulated within the harmonious escape of music.

This single serves as a window into the soul of Joya Mooi, with a universal message of self-respect and empowerment. It is a testament to her artistic growth, showcasing a matured sound that finds harmony in celebrating both the introspective and joyous moments of life.

The release of “Don’t Answer” offers a first glimpse into Joya’s highly anticipated upcoming EP, which promises to be a compelling mosaic of personal growth, resilience, and the discovery of one’s limits. Each track is a narrative thread that ties together the individual and collective experiences, echoing the strength found in vulnerability and the simple joys that stitch our days together.

In “Don’t Answer,” Joya invites her audience to join her in a serene rebellion against external pressures, fostering a balance between duty and the essential act of self-care. This song resonates deeply with anyone feeling overwhelmed by life’s demands, providing a melodious excuse to pause, recharge, and embrace the journey of self-discovery.

