Ko-jo Cue Ends Hiatus with Surprise Announcement: I’m Back!

Ghanaian rapper Ko-Jo Cue has sent shockwaves with a surprise announcement ending his long hiatus.

After a significant period of silence, the artist recently took to social media to reveal his imminent return with an enigmatic caption that has left fans buzzing with anticipation.

In a post shared on his various social media platforms, Ko-Jo Cue wrote, “I don’t know why you love me like you do, but I love you too. And I can never leave you alone. Play-Off Mode. Let the games begin! PS: I’m Back!!!”

A video compilation of fan tweets asking about his whereabouts accompanied this cryptic message, showing how much his devoted followers have missed him.

The rapper’s hiatus had left fans both anxious and curious, with many speculating about the reasons for his silence.Through the video, Ko-Jo Cue also revealed his new management, Gold River.

About Ko-Jo Cue

Raised in the energetic rhythms of West Africa, Linford Kennedy Amankwaa, known to the world as Ko-Jo Cue, is a Ghanaian hip-hop artist who continues the legacy of the region’s revered griots.

As a songwriter and lyricist, he weaves tales of African life through a lens both introspective and socially aware. His fusion of hip-hop, highlife, and Afrobeats, paired with his philosophically tinged narrative style, mirrors the creative forces behind rap titans like Jay Z, Nas, J. Cole, and Obrafour.

His collaboration with Ghanaian rapper Shaker on the album “Pen & Paper” in 2017 garnered accolades and caught the eye of Lauryn Hill. This earned him an opening slot on her tour.

Similarly, his 2019 debut album, “For My Brothers,” was hailed as a landmark in the Ghanaian rap scene, dominated the Apple Music Charts, and gained a nomination for Album of the Year at the 3 Music Video Awards.

Since 2019, he has accrued several awards, including the Adinkra Poetry Prize and an Artlink grant, for which he converted his album “For My Brothers” into a radio show aired across Europe.

