 Adolf Tagoe Releases New Love Song 'Lolonye' (My Love) 

 Adolf Tagoe Releases New Love Song ‘Lolonye’ (My Love) 
Photo Credit: Adolf Tagoe

Adolf Tagoe, Ghanaian highlife legend is out with a new single titled ‘Lolonye’. 

‘Lolonye’ which means ‘My Love’ talks for individuals who has their lovers far away from them encouraging them to keep loving each other not letting distance become a barrier between them as Nana Fynn was featured on this song.

The ‘Kakalika’ Hitmaker, who is known throughout the country for creating distinctive tunes, has added another world record to his repertoire of successful songs.

