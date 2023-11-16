Jay Bahd alleges Yaw Tog Smokes and has Tattoos After Distancing from ‘Asakaa Boys’ – Full Details

Jay Bahd has claimed that Yaw Tog, who distanced himself from the ‘Asakaa Boys’ citing concerns about their negative influence, is now allegedly engaging in smoking marijuana and getting tattoos.

The ‘Asakaa’ movement leader said the young rapper, who had been touted as more morally upright than them, now practices what they had been criticized for.

He made these statements during a discussion with GHPageTV while detailing the present relationship that exists between them and the ‘Sore’ hitmaker.

Jay Bhad discloses that Yaw Tog was not forced to sign a record deal with the Asakaa boys after their hit single, ‘Sore’, in 2020 and that every one of them is independent. pic.twitter.com/vnhmQ2Cjt8 — SIKAOFFICIAL🦍 (@SIKAOFFICIAL1) November 13, 2023

“He and his mother kept on parading claims that we are wee addicts and so on, but today, he has joined the band wagon. Yaw Tog now smokes wee and has even tattooed his body,” he stated.

Jay Bahd added that Yaw Tog’s mother now asserts that her son was born a star instead of acknowledging the movement for discovering and grooming his talent.

“We were the ones who begged you to release your son so we could groom him and through that he became a star, but anytime she goes for interviews, she said she had a prophecy that he would become a star.

We begged Yaw Tog’s mother to allow her son work and showcase his talent. He was not the type that was allowed to go out but we assured his mother that we would groom him, take care of him, and ensure that he was safe.

“He comes to the trap house to eat and record for free. He didn’t even know some of the instruments and the way things were done. We had to take him through,” he added

Jay Bahd also stated that Yaw Tog eventually repaid them with evil by painting a bad narrative about them to prospective business partners, including American rapper, Stormzy.

“He plotted evil for us and now he is suffering from it. We have a clean mindset and nobody wishes him evil. For what? When the ‘Sore’ record came out, it went viral. Vic Mensa, Stormzy, and co were posting.

Now it got to a point where Stormzy wanted a remix. We were five on the track, and we felt this was the time for us to go global. Now you selected only two people to be on the remix.

You said you wanted just me and O’ Kenneth and it felt like you have abandoned the rest. Stormzy did not come for just you. And now even when you go for interviews you tell the world that the original verse of Sore is dead. He received an award and gave shout-outs to his haters. Who are your haters?” he retorted.

