King Promise Promiseland is back – Tickets are on sale

King Promise Promiseland is back - Tickets are on sale
Photo Credit: King Promise

Terminator hitmaker, King Promise is back with the highly anticipated Promiseland Concert set for December 26th, 2023.

To be held at the scenic La Palm Royal Beach Resort, this 2023 Promiseland promises an unforgettable experience for music enthusiasts and fans alike.

Following another great year which saw him set the world alight with his smash hit ‘Terminator’, King Promise will grace the stage with a mesmerizing performance, creating an electric atmosphere for concert-goers to celebrate the festive season.

The venue’s beachfront setting adds a unique touch to the concert, offering a picturesque backdrop for a night filled with music and merriment.

King Promise's Promiseland is back - Tickets are on sale
Promiseland 2023

Tickets for the Promiseland Concert are priced at GHS300 for Regular admission and GHS500 for VIP access.

Get tickets herehttps://jambotickets.com/event/21/PROMISELAND

Secure your tickets now for an evening of entertainment and celebration at one of Accra’s premier events this holiday season.

