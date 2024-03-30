Discover the Sound of March 2024: Ghana Music’s Top 10 Music Picks

As March draws to a close, let’s look back on the month of love that was filled with captivating Ghana music sounds with Ghana Music’s Top 10 Music Picks.

From energetic jams to soulful melodies, Ghanaian artists delivered a diverse range of music that has resonated with audiences across the country throughout March.

To celebrate the vibrant music scene, Ghana Music has curated a special list featuring the top 10 music picks for March.

Top 10 Ghana Music Picks March 2024

1. Beeztrap KOTM – Fly Girl feat. Oseikrom Sikanii

2. Jay Bahd – We Paid

3. Baaba J – Sunshine

4. King Promise – Paris

5. Bisa Kdei – Medaase

6. Daddy Lumba – Gyama Abɔ Woso

7. Shatta Wale – When I Bore

8. Joe Mettle – Give Me Oil

9. Yaw Tog – 2 whiskey feat. Medikal & Kweku Flick

10. Randy N – Can’t Stop

