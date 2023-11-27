Soorebia Fuses Kologo and Amapiano on Infectious New Single “Poka Leka”

Ghanaian rapper Soorebia, known for his innovative approach to music, has once again pushed boundaries with his latest single, “Poka Leka.”

The track is a vibrant and seamless blend of traditional Kologo rhythms and modern Amapiano beats, creating a unique soundscape that is both familiar and fresh.

The song opens with a lively Kologo pattern, a two-stringed lute-like instrument originating from northern Ghana.

The distinct sound, often used in folklore and storytelling, sets a grounding foundation for Soorebia’s vocals.

He enters with impeccable flow, rapping in his native language Frafra, spitting lyrics that emphasize the need for men to ‘pay’ or let their women have access to money, quenching the natural thirst of all women.

The lyrics are both witty and thought-provoking, offering a glimpse into Soorebia’s artistry as more than just a musician, but a storyteller and commentator on contemporary life.

As the song progresses, the traditional Kologo rhythms weave seamlessly with the pulsating beats of Amapiano.

This South African genre, known for its jazzy chords and rhythmic basslines, adds an undeniable groove to the track. The fusion creates a dynamic and infectious energy that is hard to resist.

The incorporation of Amapiano not only demonstrates Soorebia’s musical versatility but also highlights his commitment to Pan-Africanism.

By blending a classic Ghanaian sound with a popular South African genre, he bridges the gap between musical traditions, fostering cultural exchange and celebrating the diversity of African music.

“Poka Leka” is a testament to Soorebia’s talent as a rapper and producer. His skillful approach to instrumentation and lyrics, combined with his innovative fusion of genres, has resulted in a truly unique and captivating musical experience.

The song is not only enjoyable but also pushes the boundaries of Ghanaian music, paving the way for future artists to experiment and innovate.

The release of “Poka Leka” comes at a time when Ghanaian music is experiencing a surge of global popularity.

With artists like Sarkodie and Stonebwoy gaining international recognition, Soorebia’s unique approach positions him at the forefront of this wave.

His ability to seamlessly blend traditional and modern sounds makes him a force to be reckoned with, as he pushes the boundaries of Ghanaian music and brings a fresh perspective to the global stage.

“Poka Leka” is a must-list for fans of both Kologo and Amapiano, as well as anyone interested in hearing the future of Ghanaian music.

The track is a testament to Soorebia’s talent and ambition, solidifying his place as a leading figure in the Ghanaian music scene.

Production credit to Soorebia’s in-house producer Azkhona Beats.

