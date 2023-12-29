fbpx
Shatta Wale Calls for Ban on Ghanaian Radio and TV Personalities: Find out Who Made His List

Shatta Wale Calls for Ban on Ghanaian Radio and TV Personalities: Find out Who Made His List
Photo Credit: Shatta Wale

Ghanaian musician Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly known as Shatta Wale, has called for a ban on several radio and TV personalities.

The artist, who has previously clashed with media personalities and on-air individuals accused eight persons including Bull Dog, his former manager, of obstructing the progress of the country’s music industry.

Taking to his Facebook page, Shatta Wale posted a list of persons who should be banned from media platforms to pave the way for the success of the music industry.

The list includes Akwasi Aboagye, Andy Dosty, Arnold, Ola, Mr Logic, Bull Dog, Sally, and Abeiku Santana.

Shatta Wale contends that these personalities lack a sense of creativity.

In the post, Shatta Wale stated, “Before Ghana music will stand, these people must be banned from radio and TV. They are just pained!!! They have no sense of creativity!!! Disappointed Celebrities!!!”

