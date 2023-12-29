Did Efia Odo & Shatta Wale Have Sex? ‘Wo Be Di’ Crooner Addresses Speculations – Full Details HERE!

Ghanaian socialite and actress, Andrea Owusu, popularly known as Efia Odo, has responded to speculations surrounding her recently concluded relationship with Reggae and Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale.\

According to her, despite sharing a bed with the popular musician, their night together did not involve any intimate activities as the only relationship that has ever existed between herself and Shatta Wale is that of friends and nothing more.

The actress made this known in an upcoming episode of Gh Queens where she dismissed the speculation, emphasizing that the ‘Freedom’ hitmaker was not someone she desired in that way.

“I am tired of this question. Yes, I have slept on the same bed with Shatta Wale, but have we had sex? No. If I want to be intimate with a man, I will, but I will lay in bed with Charles and he will not touch me ” she clarified.

Season two of GHQueens digs deep into the glamorous, and fast-paced lives of four ambitious women in Ghana’s entertainment business.

The show provides an intimate look into the lives of Efia Odo, Mona 4 Real, Michy Diamond, and Cookie as they navigate celebrity life.

“GH Queens is a passion project that aims to shed light on the untold stories of women in the Ghanaian entertainment industry,” Ayebea “BZ” Darko, the show’s founder and executive producer, said.

