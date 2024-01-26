Enuonyam employs God’s guidance in new song “Kyere Me Kwan” featuring Kweku Teye – Listen/Watch NOW!

Ghanaian gospel singer Enuonyam has shared her latest single ‘Kyere Me Kwan’ released via Reverb Studios & features Kweku Teye.

It’s available for streaming and download across all major digital platforms. Stream here.

The singer, acclaimed as one of the leading soprano voices in the gospel fraternity and currently playing as a backing vocalist at Joe Mettle Ministries, shares that the new record, written by Kofi Karikari, is a journey of the heart—a melody that reflects one’s reliance on God’s guidance.

Thematically, the song, which translates from her native Twi as “Show Me The Way”, conveys a message about God’s divine guidance.

This soul-stirring composition seamlessly weaves together themes of faith and divine guidance, creating a musical tapestry that resonates with the listener’s spiritual journey.

The evocative lyrics, coupled with the singer’s acclaimed vocals, immerse the audience in a profound experience of introspection and connection with the divine.

Beyond capturing the essence of the Enuonyam’s reliance on God’s guidance, the composition invites the audience to embark on their own spiritual odyssey.

The goal of the song, Enuonyam emphasized, involves presenting the message of God in melody and rhythm.

Born Enuonyam Akuffo, the amazing vocalist and songwriter gained mainstream recognition after publishing her first single “Changed” back in 2018, and has since become one of Ghana’s most sought-after soprano singers.

With a vision to bring Jesus to the unreached through her musical abilities, Enuonyam’s creative sensibilities blend tradition with a contemporary and fresh approach, appealing to Gospel music fans of all ages.

CONNECT WITH ENUONYAM

Instagram: @enuonyam_

Facebook: Enuonyam

X (formerly Twitter): @enuonyam28

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767. #GhanaMusic