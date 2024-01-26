fbpx
Empress Gifty Adorye Worries for Husband’s Life After Alarming Audio Message – Full Details HERE!

Empress Gifty Adorye Worries for Husband's Life After Alarming Audio Message - Full Details HERE!
Photo Credit: Empress Gifty

Empress Gifty Adorye, the acclaimed Ghanaian gospel singer, has expressed deep concern, revealing that she believes her husband, Hopeson Adorye, is in imminent danger.

The ‘Awieye Pa’ hitmaker, while addressing her fans in a TikTok live session, disclosed that an audio sent to her by an anonymous person claimed that her husband will pass away shortly after a meeting with an unnamed politician.

According to the informant, Hopeson, a new member of Alan Kyeremanteng’s Movement for Change will be feeling dizzy and later become moody, which will lead to his death.

The informant further sent a strong warning to Empress Gifty, advising her to take the information seriously, lest she becomes a widow.

Empress Gifty therefore sent an appeal to the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffu Dampare to help locate the informant for immediate action.

Should any unpleasant situation befall her husband, she asked the police to hold the informant responsible.

