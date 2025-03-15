26th TGMA: Empress Gifty nominated for Best Gospel Artiste

Ghanaian gospel singer Empress Gifty has earned a nomination for Best Gospel Artiste at the 26th Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA).

Her nomination follows a memorable year, highlighted by the success of her viral single “Watch Me.” The song has garnered over 2 million views on YouTube and continues to chart on major streaming platforms.

The Gospel sensation known for her dynamic performances remains one of the most influential figures in Ghana’s gospel scene. Her ability to connect with audiences through powerful lyrics and melodies has made her a household name.

Best Gospel Artiste – TGMA 2025. Credit: TGMA.

She is nominated alongside notable names like Piesie Esther, Joe Mettle, Diana Hamilton, Team Eternity and MOG Music. This nomination reinforces her influence on the industry and adds to her expanding collection of honours. Now, fans look forward to the awards ceremony to see if she wins the coveted title.

Watch Me – Empress Gifty