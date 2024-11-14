fbpx
Video Review: Empress Gifty “Watch Me”

Join Empress Gifty on a journey of enduring faith and triumph in the visually stunning music video for "Watch Me".

Empress Gifty. Photo Credit Instagram
In Empress Gifty’s latest music video for “Watch Me”, directed by the adept Director Abass, the visuals dive deeply into themes of divine transformation and gratitude. Opening with Empress Gifty stepping purposefully into a church auditorium, the setting exudes a serene, reverent tone, complemented by soft lighting and gentle colours that highlight the song’s message.

With a background of catchy drum beats, the images produce a breathtaking ambience where faith and introspection coexist.

As she takes her place, an elderly woman joins Empress Gifty in the auditorium, embodying the idea of enduring faith and the strength to overcome life’s adversities. This figure subtly portrays a powerful backstory; one of misfortunes turned to fortunes, a journey that feels as though it’s been “watched” and guided by a divine presence.

Watch Me by Empress Gifty

The inclusion of a trumpeter adds a soulful layer, weaving traditional instrumental depth into the song’s themes and bringing the story closer to its climactic realization.

With a seamless transition, the setting changes, transporting Empress Gifty into an opulent mansion, symbolizing the rewards and blessings that faith and resilience can bring.

The mansion backdrop, majestic yet grounded, amplifies her declaration of victory and gratitude as she sings praises with palpable sincerity. The combination of Empress Gifty’s vocal prowess, paired with Director Abass’ cinematic transitions, amplifies the song’s narrative arc from reflection to triumph.

Produced by the talented Kuami Eugene, “Watch Me” has already resonated widely, reaching No. 2 on Boomplay’s Daily 100 Christian & Gospel chart and amassing over 760,000 YouTube views since its September release. This success speaks volumes about Empress Gifty’s influence in the gospel music scene and her ability to craft songs that inspire faith and perseverance.

Watch Empress Gifty’s “Watch Me”

STORYLINE - 6
EDITING - 8
COSTUME - 7
SETTING/LOCATION - 7

7

Superb

User Rating: Be the first one !

