Video Review: Empress Gifty “Watch Me”

In Empress Gifty’s latest music video for “Watch Me”, directed by the adept Director Abass, the visuals dive deeply into themes of divine transformation and gratitude. Opening with Empress Gifty stepping purposefully into a church auditorium, the setting exudes a serene, reverent tone, complemented by soft lighting and gentle colours that highlight the song’s message.

With a background of catchy drum beats, the images produce a breathtaking ambience where faith and introspection coexist.

As she takes her place, an elderly woman joins Empress Gifty in the auditorium, embodying the idea of enduring faith and the strength to overcome life’s adversities. This figure subtly portrays a powerful backstory; one of misfortunes turned to fortunes, a journey that feels as though it’s been “watched” and guided by a divine presence.

Watch Me by Empress Gifty

The inclusion of a trumpeter adds a soulful layer, weaving traditional instrumental depth into the song’s themes and bringing the story closer to its climactic realization.

With a seamless transition, the setting changes, transporting Empress Gifty into an opulent mansion, symbolizing the rewards and blessings that faith and resilience can bring.

The mansion backdrop, majestic yet grounded, amplifies her declaration of victory and gratitude as she sings praises with palpable sincerity. The combination of Empress Gifty’s vocal prowess, paired with Director Abass’ cinematic transitions, amplifies the song’s narrative arc from reflection to triumph.

Produced by the talented Kuami Eugene, “Watch Me” has already resonated widely, reaching No. 2 on Boomplay’s Daily 100 Christian & Gospel chart and amassing over 760,000 YouTube views since its September release. This success speaks volumes about Empress Gifty’s influence in the gospel music scene and her ability to craft songs that inspire faith and perseverance.

Watch Empress Gifty’s “Watch Me”

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic