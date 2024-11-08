Empress Gifty’s ‘Watch Me’ takes over Boomplay, hits No. 2 on Gospel Charts

Empress Gifty’s latest single, Watch Me, has soared to the No. 2 spot on Boomplay’s Daily 100 Christian & Gospel chart.

Watch Me has resonated deeply with listeners across Ghana and beyond, steadily rising on various Boomplay charts, including the Daily Rising Ghana chart at No. 3 and the Monthly 100 Ghana chart for October.

Boomplay Daily 100 Christian & Gospel Chart Ghana

With streaming traction in top countries such as Ghana, the UK, the US, Germany, and Italy, Watch Me highlights Empress Gifty’s widespread influence.

Released on September 7, 2024, the song has already garnered over 760,000 views on YouTube, reinforcing her global impact.

Watch Watch Me by Empress Gifty

Written and produced by Kuami Eugene, Watch Me carries a powerful message about God’s ability to transform lives.

Empress Gifty, celebrated as VGMA’s Gospel Artiste of the Year and Gospel Song of the Year in 2012, continues to inspire through her music and online presence, delivering gospel that uplifts and brings hope.

