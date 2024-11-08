fbpx
Top Stories

Empress Gifty’s ‘Watch Me’ takes over Boomplay, hits No. 2 on Gospel Charts

Watch Me has resonated deeply with listeners across Ghana and beyond.

Photo of Nii Atakora Mensah, Ghana Music Nii Atakora Mensah, Ghana Music Send an email 3 hours ago
1 minute read
Empress Gifty's 'Watch Me' takes over Boomplay, hits No. 2 on Gospel Charts
Empress Gifty's 'Watch Me' takes over Boomplay, hits No. 2 on Gospel Charts. Photo Credit: Empress Gifty

Empress Gifty’s latest single, Watch Me, has soared to the No. 2 spot on Boomplay’s Daily 100 Christian & Gospel chart.

Watch Me has resonated deeply with listeners across Ghana and beyond, steadily rising on various Boomplay charts, including the Daily Rising Ghana chart at No. 3 and the Monthly 100 Ghana chart for October.

Boomplay Daily 100 Christian & Gospel Chart Ghana

With streaming traction in top countries such as Ghana, the UK, the US, Germany, and Italy, Watch Me highlights Empress Gifty’s widespread influence.

Related Articles

Released on September 7, 2024, the song has already garnered over 760,000 views on YouTube, reinforcing her global impact.

Watch Watch Me by Empress Gifty

Written and produced by Kuami Eugene, Watch Me carries a powerful message about God’s ability to transform lives.

Empress Gifty, celebrated as VGMA’s Gospel Artiste of the Year and Gospel Song of the Year in 2012, continues to inspire through her music and online presence, delivering gospel that uplifts and brings hope.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic

Tags
Photo of Nii Atakora Mensah, Ghana Music Nii Atakora Mensah, Ghana Music Send an email 3 hours ago
1 minute read
Photo of Nii Atakora Mensah, Ghana Music

Nii Atakora Mensah, Ghana Music

Related Articles

Questions with Stegue

Questions with Stegue

5th September 2020
Sika Aba Fie Remix by Kweku Darlington feat. Kuami Eugene, Kweku Flick, Fameye & Yaw TOG

2021 Week 23: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

13th June 2021
Kelvynboy to serve new album on October 30 dubbed; Black Star

Kelvyn Boy to serve new album on October 30 dubbed; Black Star

14th October 2020
Yaw Sarpong Addresses 20-Year-Old Marital Dispute Publicly - Full Details HERE!

Yaw Sarpong Addresses 20-Year-Old Marital Dispute Publicly – Full Details HERE!

24th June 2024

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

Necessary

Advertising

Analytics

Other

2024 Week 44: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown