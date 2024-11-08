Shatta Wale’s SAFA Album celebrates 30 Million streams

Shatta Wale is celebrating a major milestone as his recent project, the SAFA album, has surpassed 30 million streams across all digital platforms.

Taking to his verified X account, Shatta Wale expressed his excitement, sharing that the album, released just two months ago, has achieved impressive streaming numbers.

Shatta Wale Announcing 30 Million Milestone

Following the album’s release, Shatta Wale organized the “SAFA Float Accra City Convoy,” where he connected with his dedicated fanbase in Accra.

This was followed by the “Accra Invasion Project,” a unique initiative aimed at discovering and supporting emerging musical talents in Greater Accra, offering them opportunities for collaborations and music video productions.

The SAFA album, which stands for “Shatta and Fans Album,” is a special dedication to his loyal followers, showcasing his gratitude for their unwavering support.

Listen to SAFA Album by Shatta Wale

The album features hit tracks like “Killa Ji Mi,” “Minamino Sin,” and “Blessings.”

