fbpx
Top Stories

Empress Gifty Releases New Soulful Highlife Single with Crisp Visuals “Watch Me” – Watch Here NOW!!!

Watch Me": Empress Gifty's Uplifting Highlife Anthem of Faith and Hope

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email 2 hours ago
2 minutes read
Empress Gifty Releases New Soulful Highlife Single with Crisp Visuals "Watch Me" – Watch Here NOW!!!
Empress Gifty Releases New Soulful Highlife Single with Crisp Visuals "Watch Me". Photo Credit: Empress Gifty/IG

Renowned gospel singer, Empress Gifty, is set to inspire hearts once again with the release of her new highlife single, “Watch Me”.

This deeply moving track resonates with vibrant rhythms and heartfelt lyrics, serving as a soulful anthem of unwavering faith, hope, and trust in God’s timing. Stream/Download on preferred platform HERE.

“Watch Me” is a reflection of Empress Gifty’s journey of resilience, a testimony to her steadfast belief in divine promises. Through the song, she reassures her listeners that no matter the challenges they face, God will never put them to shame.

Related Articles

The highlife-inspired beat breathes life into the uplifting message, blending soulful melodies with traditional Ghanaian sound produced by Kuami Eugene.

The song invites listeners to tap into its musical energy, offering a beacon of hope to anyone navigating life’s ups and downs. With its poignant lyrics and masterful arrangement, “Watch Me” is perfect for those seeking inspiration to remain steadfast in their faith.

Empress Gifty’s unique ability to merge highlife rhythms with gospel themes creates a compelling sound that appeals to fans of all ages. “Watch Me” is a testament to her musical versatility and spiritual depth, offering both musical enjoyment and spiritual encouragement.

“This song is a reminder that we are not defined by our struggles but by our trust in God’s timing. I want everyone who hears it to feel that reassurance in their spirit and to believe that God is working on their behalf, even when it’s hard to see,” said Empress Gifty.

Watch Me is now available on all major streaming platforms, and Empress Gifty invites fans to stream, download, and share the message of hope and resilience.

Stay connected with Empress Gifty for updates on new releases and performances via: @Empress_Gifty

About Empress Gifty:

Empress Gifty is one of Ghana’s leading gospel artists, known for her powerful voice and inspiring messages. She has been a trailblazer in the industry, blending traditional and contemporary gospel sounds to create music that resonates deeply with audiences across the globe.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email 2 hours ago
2 minutes read
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Divorce only exposes your weakness - Empress Gifty says as she shares a throwback picture ahead of TREC 2022

Divorce only exposes your weakness – Empress Gifty says as she shares a throwback picture ahead of TREC 2022

24th March 2022

Stonebwoy flies high the flag of Ghana in Europe

31st July 2019
Eazzy justifies 'indecent' dressing of Ghanaian female artistes

Eazzy justifies ‘indecent’ dressing of Ghanaian female artistes

3rd May 2019
D-Black to mark new year by supporting rents, fees & needs of 30 people!

D-Black to support rents, fees & needs of 30 people!

30th December 2020

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button

2024 Week 36: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown