Empress Gifty Releases New Soulful Highlife Single with Crisp Visuals “Watch Me” – Watch Here NOW!!!

Renowned gospel singer, Empress Gifty, is set to inspire hearts once again with the release of her new highlife single, “Watch Me”.

This deeply moving track resonates with vibrant rhythms and heartfelt lyrics, serving as a soulful anthem of unwavering faith, hope, and trust in God’s timing. Stream/Download on preferred platform HERE.

“Watch Me” is a reflection of Empress Gifty’s journey of resilience, a testimony to her steadfast belief in divine promises. Through the song, she reassures her listeners that no matter the challenges they face, God will never put them to shame.

The highlife-inspired beat breathes life into the uplifting message, blending soulful melodies with traditional Ghanaian sound produced by Kuami Eugene.

The song invites listeners to tap into its musical energy, offering a beacon of hope to anyone navigating life’s ups and downs. With its poignant lyrics and masterful arrangement, “Watch Me” is perfect for those seeking inspiration to remain steadfast in their faith.

Empress Gifty’s unique ability to merge highlife rhythms with gospel themes creates a compelling sound that appeals to fans of all ages. “Watch Me” is a testament to her musical versatility and spiritual depth, offering both musical enjoyment and spiritual encouragement.

“This song is a reminder that we are not defined by our struggles but by our trust in God’s timing. I want everyone who hears it to feel that reassurance in their spirit and to believe that God is working on their behalf, even when it’s hard to see,” said Empress Gifty.

“Watch Me“ is now available on all major streaming platforms, and Empress Gifty invites fans to stream, download, and share the message of hope and resilience.

Stay connected with Empress Gifty for updates on new releases and performances via: @Empress_Gifty

About Empress Gifty:

Empress Gifty is one of Ghana’s leading gospel artists, known for her powerful voice and inspiring messages. She has been a trailblazer in the industry, blending traditional and contemporary gospel sounds to create music that resonates deeply with audiences across the globe.

