Guinness Accravaganza: E.L. and King Promise Set to Wow Fans – Full Details HERE!

The excitement around the upcoming Guinness Accravaganza continues to build as rapper E.L. has been announced as another headliner for the event, set to take place on September 21, 2024.

This announcement follows the recent reveal of King Promise as a key performer, made on October 6.

Known for his dynamic performances and hit tracks like “Koko” and “Mi Naa Bo Po,” E.L. is expected to deliver an electrifying show alongside other top acts.

The Guinness Accravaganza, promises to be an unforgettable night of music, culture, and entertainment at Ghud Park – Accra Mall.

With both E.L. and King Promise now confirmed, fans are eagerly anticipating what’s sure to be a memorable event.

