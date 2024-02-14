fbpx
Top Stories

Checkout the Artistes that Showed Up for the Ongoing Saving Ghana Football demo – More HERE!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email 36 mins ago
March for Ghana Football: Musicians and Enthusiasts Join Saving Ghana Football demo
Photo Credit: Save GH Football Demo

Ghanaian musicians have united with football enthusiasts to take to the streets in a demonstration aimed at ‘Saving Ghana Football’.

They include gospel musicians Nicholas Omane Acheampong and Great Ampong.

The protest spearheaded by some aggrieved journalists seeks reforms in the governance of Ghana Football. It comes on the back of the Black Stars performance at the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) held at Cote D’Ivoire.

Ghana exited the competition at the group stage as Black Stars were unable to secure a victory in any of their three group-stage matches during the tournament. Chris Hughton was subsequently sacked as Ghana’s head coach and the technical team was also dissolved.

However, some football enthusiasts argue that these measures are insufficient for elevating sports in the country. As a result, they have organized a demonstration on February 14, 2024.

They contend that the chosen date holds significance as Valentine’s Day is observed, and driven by their love for football and a desire to witness Ghana thrive in the field, they have chosen this particular day.

The leaders of the demonstration, namely Saddick Adams, Veronica Commey, and Patrick Osei Agyemang, have announced that the protesters will march through Asylum Down, visit the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, and deliver a petition at the headquarters of the Ghana Football Association.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767. #GhanaMusic

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email 36 mins ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Dw3 Remix by Mr Drew & Krymi feat. Quamina MP, Kofi Mole, DopeNation, Bosom P-Yung & Fameye

2020 Week 20: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

17th May 2020
Akɔkora Gangster by Wendy Shay

2020 Week 19: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

10th May 2020
Nominate by Stonebwoy feat. Keri Hilson

2020 Week 18: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

3rd May 2020
Sobolo by Stonebwoy feat. The Bhim Band

2020 Week 17: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

26th April 2020

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

Necessary

Advertising

Analytics

Other

2024 Week 6: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown 2024 Week 5: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown 2024 Week 4: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker