Checkout the Artistes that Showed Up for the Ongoing Saving Ghana Football demo – More HERE!

Ghanaian musicians have united with football enthusiasts to take to the streets in a demonstration aimed at ‘Saving Ghana Football’.

They include gospel musicians Nicholas Omane Acheampong and Great Ampong.

The protest spearheaded by some aggrieved journalists seeks reforms in the governance of Ghana Football. It comes on the back of the Black Stars performance at the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) held at Cote D’Ivoire.

Ghana exited the competition at the group stage as Black Stars were unable to secure a victory in any of their three group-stage matches during the tournament. Chris Hughton was subsequently sacked as Ghana’s head coach and the technical team was also dissolved.

Musicians Nicholas Omane Acheampong and Great Ampong spotted. pic.twitter.com/vMT0vmABpz — GTV Ghana (@GTV_Ghana) February 14, 2024

However, some football enthusiasts argue that these measures are insufficient for elevating sports in the country. As a result, they have organized a demonstration on February 14, 2024.

They contend that the chosen date holds significance as Valentine’s Day is observed, and driven by their love for football and a desire to witness Ghana thrive in the field, they have chosen this particular day.

The leaders of the demonstration, namely Saddick Adams, Veronica Commey, and Patrick Osei Agyemang, have announced that the protesters will march through Asylum Down, visit the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, and deliver a petition at the headquarters of the Ghana Football Association.

