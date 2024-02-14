fbpx
Strongman to shake up sonic world with ‘Shame’ single this Friday!

27 mins ago
Strongman to shake up sonic world with 'Shame' single this Friday!
Photo Credit:Strongman

“Shame,” the latest single by Ghanaian artist Strongman, produced by Jay Scratch, delivers powerful lyricism over captivating beats, showcasing Strongman’s prowess in storytelling.

With its introspective narrative and infectious rhythm, “Shame” invites listeners to reflect on themes of resilience and self-worth amid hurling punchlines and witty flows at enemies.

Available this Friday, this track promises to resonate with audiences seeking authentic and thought-provoking music.

