Help CJ Biggerman Find His Stolen Car! – Full Details HERE!

In a recent post on X, Ghanaian rapper CJ Biggerman revealed his distress over the disappearance of his car, a Honda CR-V Touring.

The rapper explained that the vehicle had been taken to the workshop, but both the car and the mechanic have vanished without a trace, leaving him in a state of uncertainty for over 48 hours.

Fearful of the worst, he has resorted to reporting the incident as a theft and implores anyone who spots his car to reach out to him immediately on 0541900289.

Netizens have rallied behind CJ Biggerman as news of his plight spreads across social media. Fans and well-wishers have been sharing his post in an effort to assist the rapper in locating his missing vehicle.

